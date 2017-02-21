Former Pool Store owner in deep water over allegedly not delivering pools
The former owner of an Angelina County business faces 12 felony charges following an investigation into allegations of him not completing deliveries and installations of swimming pools. Rory Alan Stringer, 36, of Lufkin, is charged with six counts of theft and six counts of misappropriation.
