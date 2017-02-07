Former Lufkin 'zombie' now an 'investigator'
A woman who Lufkin police arrested last week after witnesses claimed she was walking around like a zombie found herself behind bars again Sunday night after police say she was lying in a road and "investigating a crime scene." According to the police report, police responded to a call of a woman lying in the middle of Hosea Dolphus Road.
