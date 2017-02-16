Fire marshal investigating blaze that...

Fire marshal investigating blaze that gutted Lufkin home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Sometime before 11:00 p.m., Lufkin firefighters from three stations were called to the 1100 block of Keltys Street, near the intersection of Glenn Avenue. No one was inside the house at the time, according to Battalion Chief Leefran Skelton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Wed TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Tue tomin cali 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Jan 28 tomin cali 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC