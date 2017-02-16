Crockett PD seeking public's help in finding 2 suspects who used rifle in robbery
Late Wednesday night, two men entered the S&S Express Gas Station on Crockett loop and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. According to a press release, two black men entered the S&S Express gas station located in the 1500 block of East Loop 304 at about 11 p.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
