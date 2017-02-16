Crockett PD seeking public's help in ...

Crockett PD seeking public's help in finding 2 suspects who used rifle in robbery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Late Wednesday night, two men entered the S&S Express Gas Station on Crockett loop and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. According to a press release, two black men entered the S&S Express gas station located in the 1500 block of East Loop 304 at about 11 p.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Wed TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Tue tomin cali 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Jan 28 tomin cali 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC