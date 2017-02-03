Crockett doctor leading new nation wide medical campaign
An East Texas doctor is leading the campaign for a new government-led idea that they say could save lives in mass casualty situations. Dr. J Patrick Walker has spent over 30 years in medicine and believes this is one of the most needed projects The project is known as "Stop the Bleed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan 8
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC