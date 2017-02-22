Bears to face Huffman in Sour Lake in area round

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears will take on the Huffman Hargrave Longhorns Friday at 7 p.m. at Hardin-Jefferson High School in the Class 4A Region III area round of the basketball playoffs. The Bears, runnerups out of District 22-4A, defeated Lufkin Hudson 73-61 in the bidistrict round Tuesday.

