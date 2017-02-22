Bears to face Huffman in Sour Lake in area round
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears will take on the Huffman Hargrave Longhorns Friday at 7 p.m. at Hardin-Jefferson High School in the Class 4A Region III area round of the basketball playoffs. The Bears, runnerups out of District 22-4A, defeated Lufkin Hudson 73-61 in the bidistrict round Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Kbb
|43
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC