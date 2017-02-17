Affidavit: Zavalla man had nude pics ...

Affidavit: Zavalla man had nude pics of 14-year-old he is accused of sexually assaulting

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Zavalla man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he had nude pictures of a 14-year-old boy he is accused of sexually assaulting in August of 2016. An Angelina County grand jury indicted Austin Jacob McGee Husband for four counts of sexual assault of a child in connection back in January for having an ongoing sexual relationship with the 14-year-old boy.

