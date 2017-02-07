Affidavit: Pollok man sexually assaulted, molested 11-year-old girl multiple times
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old man on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge Friday in connection to allegations that he molested an 11-year-old girl numerous times in late 2016. Toby Allan Widmann Jr., of Pollok, is still being in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC