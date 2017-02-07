Affidavit: Pollok man sexually assaulted, molested 11-year-old girl multiple times

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old man on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge Friday in connection to allegations that he molested an 11-year-old girl numerous times in late 2016. Toby Allan Widmann Jr., of Pollok, is still being in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

