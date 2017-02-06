Affidavit: Lufkin man stabbed, cut ex-wife's boyfriend during altercation

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 43-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he went to the home of his ex-wife's mother, and stabbed and cut his ex-wife's boyfriend in the hand, arm, and side. David Scott Dunn, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.