Affidavit: Corrigan man burned baby's hand by holding it under scalding water

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man last week in connection to allegations that he held a 6-month-old baby boy's hand under scalding water long enough that it caused severe burns. Octavius Marques Hulett, of Corrigan, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony endangering a child charge on Feb. 17. He posted an unspecified bail amount and was released from jail later that day.

