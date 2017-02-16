Affidavit: 17-year-old Lufkin High Sc...

Affidavit: 17-year-old Lufkin High School student pulled a knife on another student

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An officer with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested a 17-year-old student on Feb. 10 in connection to allegations that he pulled a knife during a fight with another student and threatened him with it. The 17-year-old allegedly started the fight by making a racial comment to the other student in an LHS hallway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr TXPhartz 1,113
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Wed TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Tue tomin cali 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Jan 28 tomin cali 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC