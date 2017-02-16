Affidavit: 17-year-old Lufkin High School student pulled a knife on another student
An officer with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested a 17-year-old student on Feb. 10 in connection to allegations that he pulled a knife during a fight with another student and threatened him with it. The 17-year-old allegedly started the fight by making a racial comment to the other student in an LHS hallway.
