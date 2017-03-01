ACSO: Real-time video led to arrest o...

ACSO: Real-time video led to arrest of armed suspect in Central HS burglary

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old man after a Central ISD official spotted the teen in the CHS gym area via real-time surveillance video Tuesday morning. Sherif Paul Guinn, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree place where weapons prohibited charge and a state-jail felony burglary charge.

