A First Alert weather day in place for Valentine's Day

20 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

With heavy rain and possible severe weather targeting East Texas on Valentine's Day, we have declared Tuesday a First Alert weather day for all of East Texas. A Pacific storm system will provide us with a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Valentine's Day.

