2nd suspect in Corrigan exploitation of elderly case turns herself in to police

A 39-year-old Lufkin woman who is accused of signing for a woman's prescription pain medications, so her friend could steal them turned herself into the Corrigan Police Department Friday. Jamie Lee Brown is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony exploitation of the elderly charge.

