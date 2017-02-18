18-year old Lovelady bull rider compe...

18-year old Lovelady bull rider competing with the pros at Bull Bash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

An 18-year old Houston County bull rider is a rookie, but he's giving more experienced pros a ride for their money. Boudreaux Campbell of Lovelady is gearing up to ride in this Saturday's Big Tex Agriplex 2017 Lufkin Championship Bull Riding Bull Bash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr OnePhart 1,123
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Jan 28 tomin cali 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC