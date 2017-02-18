18-year old Lovelady bull rider competing with the pros at Bull Bash
An 18-year old Houston County bull rider is a rookie, but he's giving more experienced pros a ride for their money. Boudreaux Campbell of Lovelady is gearing up to ride in this Saturday's Big Tex Agriplex 2017 Lufkin Championship Bull Riding Bull Bash.
