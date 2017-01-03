TxDOT: 2 wrecks reported near Zavalla...

TxDOT: 2 wrecks reported near Zavalla; ice reported on some roadways

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

TxDOT's Lufkin District tweeted that a crash involving a large truck occurred on U.S. Highway 69 South near Zavalla Friday afternoon. The north and southbound lanes of Highway 69 are closed in that area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Sun Lardgut thug with... 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 4 Darrin from sudbury 29
where ya'll at? Jan 1 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
Long time love Dec 27 Bonds 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC