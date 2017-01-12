Source: Raycom Media
Following last year's announcement to restructure CHI Texas Division, the CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Lufkin announced today that 346 positions across the division, which includes 17 hospitals will be eliminated. According to Yana Ogletree, the System Director of Marketing Communications, she said of the positions impacted, 100 were vacant positions and will not be filled.
