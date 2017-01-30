Road work on Lufkin loop causing traffic congestion
Drivers on Loop 287 in the area of US 69 South are asked to be cautious Monday as crews are working on the roads. TxDOT spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks said crews are performing mill and inlay in southbound lanes of traffic.
