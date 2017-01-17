Raw Video: Lufkin police cameras capture trucks knocking down power lines
Lufkin police have released dashcam and body camera footage from a Friday night incident in which two 18-wheelers eventually knocked down power lines and a pole. According to Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, a truck driver drove home and forgot they had an extender pole on top of their truck and they hit a telephone line attached to a pole which also had electric lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan 8
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 4
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC