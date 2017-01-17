Raw Video: Lufkin police cameras capt...

Raw Video: Lufkin police cameras capture trucks knocking down power lines

18 hrs ago

Lufkin police have released dashcam and body camera footage from a Friday night incident in which two 18-wheelers eventually knocked down power lines and a pole. According to Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, a truck driver drove home and forgot they had an extender pole on top of their truck and they hit a telephone line attached to a pole which also had electric lines.

