Pie Five Pizza Co. Opens in Lufkin, TX
Pie Five Pizza Co is opening its first location in Lufkin, TX at 4415 South Medford Dr. on Friday, January 20. Pie Five Pizza Co is opening its first location in Lufkin, TX at 4415 South Medford Dr. on Friday, January 20. Just a five-minute drive from the Lufkin Mall and open every day from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Lufkin residents are welcome to stop by anytime for a delicious, chef-inspired pizza made from a selection of more than 28 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five Franchisee, Nathan K. Cage, is thrilled to bring Pie Five's fast and unique model to the Lufkin area.
