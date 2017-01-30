New East Texas group forms to oppose ...

New East Texas group forms to oppose president Trump's policies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A group of concerned East Texas residents have formed "Indivisible Deep East Texas' to publicly oppose President trump and his policies. "We are a group of men and women who care about our country," Laura Bowman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr ShellPhartz 1,082
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Sat tomin cali 2
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 23 Darrin from sudbury 30
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan 8 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan 1 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC