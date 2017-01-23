More
A former Lufkin State-Supported Living center employee who charged with assaulting a 15-year-old mentally disabled resident in August was in court Thursday. Lynette Williams was in 159th District Court Judge Paul White's Courtroom for a shock probation hearing, however no decision was made at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Mon
|Darrin from sudbury
|30
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan 8
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC