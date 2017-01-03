Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Angelina County office arrested a 20-year-old woman on Jan. 6 in connection to allegations that she slapped and pepper-sprayed a client at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center last year. Wilbnerish Pendland, of Huntsville, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony injury to the disabled charge.

