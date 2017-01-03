Lufkin's First Assembly moving forward with new name
Lufkin's First Assembly now has a new name but Lead Pastor Jeremy Yancey promises the mission and theology of the church is staying the same. Visitors to the church on Lufkin's west side are now greeted by a sign that reads 'Timbercreek Church'.
