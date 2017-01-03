Lufkin police arrest man accused of damaging businesses while intoxicated
According to the police report, officers responded to a call about a man with a bloody face outside Tractor Supply around 7:30 a.m. Officers reported finding Kruse incoherent, confused and intoxicated. While on the scene, officers noticed unopened bags of trash scattered near the AT&T store and a damaged sprinkler box and blood on the ground.
