Lufkin man who was sentenced to life ...

Lufkin man who was sentenced to life for murder indicted for assault in jail beating

Monday Jan 30 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the 23-year-old Lufkin man who was sentenced to life in prison for the June 12, 2013 shooting death of Albert Hodge on an additional aggravated assault charge in connection to allegations that he two men beat up another jail inmate on Dec. 1. In October of 2016, an Angelina County jury found Rhodes not guilty of the original charge, which was capital murder. However, they did find him guilty of the lesser charge of first-degree murder.

Lufkin, TX

