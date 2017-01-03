Looking into Lufkin's Economic Development plan for 2017 and beyond

Filing projects under its belt for 2016, the city worked closely with several local companies such as Atkinson Candy, P-I-D Services and Holmes Smokehouse to name a few to create expansion. City Manager Keith Wright wants to diversify Lufkin's economy by tapping into the potential of nearly 400,000 people that makes up the 12-county area by bringing jobs and retail companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.