Looking into Lufkin's Economic Development plan for 2017 and beyond
Filing projects under its belt for 2016, the city worked closely with several local companies such as Atkinson Candy, P-I-D Services and Holmes Smokehouse to name a few to create expansion. City Manager Keith Wright wants to diversify Lufkin's economy by tapping into the potential of nearly 400,000 people that makes up the 12-county area by bringing jobs and retail companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Wed
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12)
|Dec 25
|McKinney olin
|96
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC