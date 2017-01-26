Groveton woman suffers numerous broke...

Groveton woman suffers numerous broken bones after tree falls on car

Monday Jan 23

A 68-year-old Groveton woman suffered six broken bones and a dislocated elbow after a tree fell on her vehicle when she was traveling on State Highway 94 Sunday afternoon. "She had just passed through Apple Springs when all of a sudden the wind blew over a dead tree, and fell right on her car, and her arms," said Kaci Thorne, the woman's granddaughter.

