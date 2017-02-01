East Texas lawmakers file bills designed to revamp school finance system
Senator Robert Nichols and State Representative Trent Ashby have once again filed legislation aimed at addressing the arbitrary small school adjustment formula in our state's school finance system. Senate Bill 678 and House Bill 1390 will help create a level playing field for small districts that are expected to provide the same quality education as their larger counterparts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 23
|Darrin from sudbury
|30
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan 8
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC