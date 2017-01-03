Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Christmas in July
The desire to steal is a rather selfish trait, so it's more likely than not that your Christmas gifts either came from the North Pole or were paid for with hard-earned money. But for those who knew they were facing a lump of coal in their stocking, stealing might have seemed like a viable option.
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|12 hr
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12)
|Dec 25
|McKinney olin
|96
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
