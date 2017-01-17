City of Lufkin gives green light to c...

City of Lufkin gives green light to construction of Hyundai dealership

Wednesday Jan 18

During Tuesday night's meeting, the Lufkin City Council approved an amendment that gave funding to a tax incentive from the city's 3B Economic Development Corporation for Rex Perry Hyundai to build a dealership in town. Assistant City Manager Steve Floyd said the City of Lufkin is in the process of improving a street on the back side of FM 58 that will give the dealership and entrance and exit.

