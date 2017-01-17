City of Lufkin gives green light to construction of Hyundai dealership

During Tuesday night's meeting, the Lufkin City Council approved an amendment that gave funding to a tax incentive from the city's 3B Economic Development Corporation for Rex Perry Hyundai to build a dealership in town. Assistant City Manager Steve Floyd said the City of Lufkin is in the process of improving a street on the back side of FM 58 that will give the dealership and entrance and exit.

