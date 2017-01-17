City of Lufkin gives green light to construction of Hyundai dealership
During Tuesday night's meeting, the Lufkin City Council approved an amendment that gave funding to a tax incentive from the city's 3B Economic Development Corporation for Rex Perry Hyundai to build a dealership in town. Assistant City Manager Steve Floyd said the City of Lufkin is in the process of improving a street on the back side of FM 58 that will give the dealership and entrance and exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan 8
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Jan 4
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC