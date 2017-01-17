Brookshire Brothers Express store opens in Hudson
The Lufkin-based grocery store chain held a grand opening for its Brookshire Brothers Express location at 6564 Ted Trout Drive Wednesday. The new store will employ about 30 people, including high school and college students.
