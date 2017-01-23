Bay duiker calf born at Lufkin's Ellen Trout Zoo
A forest dwelling creature, the bay duiker is a small antelope that stands about 20 inches tall at the shoulder as an adult and can weigh as much as 40 pounds. The Ellen Trout Zoo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has been home to bay duikers since 1988.
