Authorities arrest man on run for 6 years after alleged drunk-driving deaths near Diboll

Federal and state officials have arrested an illegal immigrant who has been on the run for six years and accused in the drunk-driving deaths of three people in an Angelina County wreck. Vincente Gonzalez, 38, is charged with three counts of second-degree intoxicated manslaughter and one count of third-degree intoxicated assault.

