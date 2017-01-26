Authorities arrest man on run for 6 years after alleged drunk-driving deaths near Diboll
Federal and state officials have arrested an illegal immigrant who has been on the run for six years and accused in the drunk-driving deaths of three people in an Angelina County wreck. Vincente Gonzalez, 38, is charged with three counts of second-degree intoxicated manslaughter and one count of third-degree intoxicated assault.
