At least 1 person injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 69 in Pollok

Friday Jan 20 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 69 North in Angelina County across from the main entrance to the Lufkin State-Supported Living Center. The wreck involved a white pickup truck and a Hyundai sedan.

