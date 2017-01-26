Angelina County sheriff looking for m...

Angelina County sheriff looking for more manpower, higher salaries

The discussion came up after Sanches presented a budget amendment at Commissioner's Court that would allow for them to make a deputy at the courthouse a sergeant and move another deputy to a detective with a lower salary than normal so they could stay in budget. There was much discussion over the issue and in the end the court agreed with the sheriff to make the deputy a sergeant but to keep the other deputy at the same classification but ina training mode with detectives.

