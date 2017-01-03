Angelina County affidavit: Man and woman sold felony amounts of weed, coke
Lufkin PD officers arrested a man and a woman from Houston on felony drug charges Friday in connection to allegations that they made drugs deals involving almost 20 pounds of marijuana and almost 132 grams of cocaine on two separate occasions. Maria Arabela Escobar, 52, Erasmo Cantu Hernandez, 56, both of Houston, are still being held in the Angelina County Jail.
