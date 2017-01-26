Affidavit: Man stole Louis Vuitton purse, contents valued at $3.5K from Lufkin clinic
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Elkhart man Thursday in connection that he stole a Louis Vuitton purse a woman had left in a Lufkin doctor's office. Jeremy Glenn Canaday is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft between $1,500 and $20,000 charge.
