Affidavit: Man stole Louis Vuitton pu...

Affidavit: Man stole Louis Vuitton purse, contents valued at $3.5K from Lufkin clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Elkhart man Thursday in connection that he stole a Louis Vuitton purse a woman had left in a Lufkin doctor's office. Jeremy Glenn Canaday is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft between $1,500 and $20,000 charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Sat tomin cali 2
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 23 Darrin from sudbury 30
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan 8 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan 1 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan 1 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 31 Good Citizen 11
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC