Affidavit: Man stole Louis Vuitton purse, contents valued at $3.5K from Lufkin clinic

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Elkhart man Thursday in connection that he stole a Louis Vuitton purse a woman had left in a Lufkin doctor's office. Jeremy Glenn Canaday is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft between $1,500 and $20,000 charge.

