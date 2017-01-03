Affidavit: Lufkin man texted child porn to person he met on dating website
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old Lufkin man on Dec. 27 in connection to allegations that he sent someone he met on an online dating site texts with four photos of a 10-year-old girl engaging in sexual activities with an adult. Travis Royce Young is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of child pornography charge, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge, and a Class C misdemeanor open container charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Wed
|Darrin from sudbury
|29
|where ya'll at?
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 31
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12)
|Dec 25
|McKinney olin
|96
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC