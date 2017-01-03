Affidavit: Lufkin man texted child porn to person he met on dating website

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old Lufkin man on Dec. 27 in connection to allegations that he sent someone he met on an online dating site texts with four photos of a 10-year-old girl engaging in sexual activities with an adult. Travis Royce Young is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of child pornography charge, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge, and a Class C misdemeanor open container charge.

