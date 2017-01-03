Affidavit: Employee of Angelina County Dollar General store stole more than $5K

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old woman on a felony theft charge Friday in connection to allegations that she stole more than $5,000 from the Dollar General store located on U.S. Highway 69 North. Nina Marie McVay, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft between $2,5000 and $30,000.

