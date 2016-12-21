Whatever Happened to General Hospital's Dr. Tony?
During the holidays we often find ourselves catching up with old friends and often wondering "Whatever happened to?" If you're a General Hospital fan, you might remember Dr. Tony Jones the handsome - and popular - doctor who spent 22 years on General Hospital . Actor Brad Maule earned two Emmy nominations for his role as beloved Dr. Tony, whose character was killed off the soap on February 10, 2006.
