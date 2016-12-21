TPW offering reward of up to $1K for info on deer carcasses left near Garrison

Officials with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department's Law Enforcement Division are seeking the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for shooting two deer, gutting one of them, and leaving its carcass on a fence post on County Road 280 near Garrison on Nov. 22. The suspect in the case also shot a rabbit and put it in a mailbox at the same location. A raccoon and a roadrunner were also shot and left at the scene.

