More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

During a restitution hearing for the 38-year-old Lufkin woman who accepted a plea bargain deal of five years of deferred adjudication for a felony theft charge, it was revealed that she stole more than $45,000 while she worked for Triple A Trophy. Shandi Franklin Ibarra's restitution hearing was held in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District courtroom Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Long time love Tue Bonds 1
ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12) Dec 25 McKinney olin 96
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Dec 25 bigdaddynorth 26
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Dec 14 WatchDog 1
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec 10 eastsidenews 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 6 speak up or shut up 10
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,305 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC