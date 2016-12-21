During a restitution hearing for the 38-year-old Lufkin woman who accepted a plea bargain deal of five years of deferred adjudication for a felony theft charge, it was revealed that she stole more than $45,000 while she worked for Triple A Trophy. Shandi Franklin Ibarra's restitution hearing was held in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District courtroom Tuesday.

