Lufkin woman shows Christmas spirit w...

Lufkin woman shows Christmas spirit with large tree display

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

This year, Lipscomb has 30 different Christmas trees scattered throughout her two-story home. Each one has a specific look and feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12) 1 hr McKinney olin 96
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... 2 hr bigdaddynorth 26
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Dec 14 WatchDog 1
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec 10 eastsidenews 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec 6 speak up or shut up 10
Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15) Nov '16 Darrin from sudbury 79
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC