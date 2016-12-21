Lufkin woman accepts 10 years probati...

Lufkin woman accepts 10 years probation for stealing almost $83K from funeral home

KTRE-TV Lufkin

A 38-year-old woman accepted a plea bargain deal of 10 year of probation for stealing almost $83,000 when she worked at the Gipson Funeral Home. Kelly Shelton appeared in Judge Paul White's 217th Judicial District Court for a plea bargain hearing Wednesday.

