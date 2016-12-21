Lufkin Police and Target team up to bring smiles to childrens' faces
Lufkin Police officers joined 50 children who anxiously waited outside the front doors of Target Thursday morning for a late Christmas miracle. The children were all involved with the J.D. Center for Hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12)
|Dec 25
|McKinney olin
|96
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Dec 25
|bigdaddynorth
|26
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Dec 14
|WatchDog
|1
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC