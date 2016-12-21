Lufkin PD: Thief stole iPad from mall Santa
"Santa" told a Lufkin police officer that someone stole his iPad from an area set up as a break room for Santa and his elves while jolly old Saint Nick was posing for pictures with children. According to the police report, an LPD officer went to the Lufkin Mall to take a theft report from a mall Santa at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Dec 14
|WatchDog
|1
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Nov '16
|bigdaddynorth
|25
|larry Keith davis
|Nov '16
|Truth
|2
