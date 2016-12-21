Lufkin PD report: Man arrested on theft charge had bag of meth in buttocks

After Lufkin police officers picked a 35-year-old man up on a theft warrant Thursday night, jailers found a bag of meth hidden in his buttocks when they conducted a strip search at the Angelina County Jail. Mathew Earl Dale, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a jail or correctional facility and a Class C misdemeanor theft charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.