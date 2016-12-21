Lufkin PD: Man who fled Drug Court ca...

Lufkin PD: Man who fled Drug Court caught after he ran into window ledge

Friday

A Lufkin man who fled a Drug Court session Thursday night quickly found himself back custody after he rounded a staircase landing and ran face-first into a granite window ledge. Ulices Zavala, 38, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony judgment for a previous evading arrest and detention with a vehicle charge and a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest charge.

Start the conversation

Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) 11 hr Good Citizen 11
Long time love Dec 27 Bonds 1
ORA VFD inside the City limits (Nov '12) Dec 25 McKinney olin 96
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Dec 25 bigdaddynorth 26
News Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16 Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Dec 14 WatchDog 1
News Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel... Dec 10 eastsidenews 1
