Lufkin PD: Man who fled Drug Court caught after he ran into window ledge
A Lufkin man who fled a Drug Court session Thursday night quickly found himself back custody after he rounded a staircase landing and ran face-first into a granite window ledge. Ulices Zavala, 38, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony judgment for a previous evading arrest and detention with a vehicle charge and a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest charge.
