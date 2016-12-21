Lufkin PD: Man asked if he had been drinking said, 'You got me'
After a Lufkin police officer found a 69-year-old man passed out in his pickup at a gas station on John Redditt Drive Monday afternoon, the officer woke him up and asked him how much he'd had to drink, according to a police report. "Enough for us to be talking," Paul Garcia Saenz is quoted as saying in the Lufkin Police Department's daily activity report..
