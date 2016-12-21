Lufkin PD: Man asked if he had been drinking said, 'You got me'

After a Lufkin police officer found a 69-year-old man passed out in his pickup at a gas station on John Redditt Drive Monday afternoon, the officer woke him up and asked him how much he'd had to drink, according to a police report. "Enough for us to be talking," Paul Garcia Saenz is quoted as saying in the Lufkin Police Department's daily activity report..

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.